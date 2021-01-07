Cloudy
46.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexico’s top diplomat discusses migration with US official

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat said Wednesday he discussed immigration policy with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the two spoke via internet.

Ebrard’s office said that the talk focused on “a shared vision on the issue of migration” and that the two discussed ways to make migration “safe, orderly and regular.”

“Attending to the structural causes of migration is a priority shared” by the two administrations, Ebrard said.

He said he and Sullivan agreed to work on “a regional answer centered on economic development” in areas that migrants come from.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 