Fight over close race mars first day for Pennsylvania Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are starting their new two-year legislative term with a bitter dispute in the Senate that prevented the seating of a Democratic member. Both chambers swore in their newly elected members on Tuesday. Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers. Democrats in the Senate began protesting and in some cases shouting after the Republican majority refused to seat Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County. His election was certified by the state but is being contested by Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli. The fight followed weeks of President Donald Trump challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania with baseless allegations of fraud and lawsuits that have repeatedly lost in the courts.

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY

Associated Press