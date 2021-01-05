Sunny
Fight over close race mars first day for Pennsylvania Senate

By AP News
First term legislators of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are sworn-in, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. The ceremony marks the convening of the 2021-2022 legislative session of the General Assembly of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are starting their new two-year legislative term with a bitter dispute in the Senate that prevented the seating of a Democratic member. Both chambers swore in their newly elected members on Tuesday. Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers. Democrats in the Senate began protesting and in some cases shouting after the Republican majority refused to seat Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County. His election was certified by the state but is being contested by Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli. The fight followed weeks of President Donald Trump challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania with baseless allegations of fraud and lawsuits that have repeatedly lost in the courts. 

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY
Associated Press

