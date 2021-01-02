Cloudy
Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68

By AP News
Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick (3) is fouled by Purdue-Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey (1) while attempting to dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky got past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Friday night. Trevon Faulkner added 21 points for the Norse. Faulkner also had six rebounds.

Bryson Langdon had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (4-4, 2-1 Horizon League).

Deonte Billups scored a career-high 22 points for the Mastodons (2-4, 1-4). Demetric Horton added 16 points. Jalon Pipkins had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

