Flowers lifts South Alabama over Georgia Southern 88-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Michael Flowers had 26 points as South Alabama rolled past Georgia Southern 88-59 on Friday night in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

John Pettway had 17 points for South Alabama (7-3). Kayo Goncalves added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and KK Curry had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Elijah McCadden had 14 points for the Eagles (6-4). Zack Bryant added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

