Walker lifts Rhode Island over St. Bonaventure 63-57

By AP News

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Antwan Walker tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rhode Island to a 63-57 win over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 17 points for Rhode Island (4-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jermaine Harris added 10 rebounds and Jalen Carey had six rebounds.

Kyle Lofton had 13 points for the Bonnies (2-1, 0-1). Jalen Adaway added 12 points, and Osun Osunniyi had four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

