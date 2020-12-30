Mostly cloudy
Broadway Jr. lifts C. Michigan over E. Michigan 87-60

By AP News

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Travon Broadway Jr. matched his career high with 21 points as Central Michigan easily defeated Eastern Michigan 87-60 on Tuesday night.

Meikkel Murray had 18 points and seven rebounds for Central Michigan (5-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Matt Beachler added 13 points. Malik Muhammad had seven rebounds.

Ty Groce had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (2-3, 0-2). Bryce McBride added 15 points.

