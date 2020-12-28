How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, pushing the major indexes to new highs.

The rally came as investors welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to sign into law a bill that includes $900 billion in aid for people and businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Technology, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks helped lift the market. Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic, including restaurants, airlines and cruise operators, were among the biggest gainers.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 32.30 points, or 0.9%, to 3,735.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 204.10 points, or 0.7%, to 30,403.97.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 94.69 points, or 0.7%, to 12,899.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.70 points, or 0.4%, to 1,996.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 504.58 points, or 15.6%

The Dow is up 1,865.53 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,926.82 points, 43.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 327.78 points, or 19.7%.

The Associated Press