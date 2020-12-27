Mostly cloudy
52.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Maultsby lifts New Hampshire past Hartford 77-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Marque Maultsby had a career-high 21 points as New Hampshire beat Hartford 77-69 on Sunday.

Nick Guadarrama had 19 points for New Hampshire (2-2, 1-0 America East Conference). Jayden Martinez added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tayler Mattos had 10 points and three blocks.

Traci Carter had 21 points and five steals for the Hawks (5-3, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Miroslav Stafl added 12 points. Moses Flowers had 11 points.

The teams meet again on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 