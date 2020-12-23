Wright’s 21 points sends Colorado past Grand Canyon 74-64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points and Evan Battey scored 16 and Colorado used a late run to beat Grand Canyon 74-64 on Tuesday night in a Far West Classic contest.

Colorado (6-1) led the entire second after the two squads played to a 27-all tie at intermission. The Buffs extended their lead to 57-48 on Maddox Daniels’ 3-pointer with 8:02 left to play before the Lopes (4-4) rallied and closed to within 60-59 on Sean Miller-Moore’s layup with 5:17 to go.

Jeriah Horne countered with 3 to start a 10-0 Colorado run and the Buffaloes were never challenged again. Horne finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 17 points for the Lopes on 7-for-9 shooting, Asbjorn Midtgaard scored 16 missing one of nine shot attempts and Miller-Moore 12 on 5-for-6 shooting.

Grand Canyon shot 51% to 50% for Colorado, but the Buffaloes were 18 for 21 from the foul line against 5 for 8 for Grand Canyon. Colorado entered the game leading the nation in free throw shooting at 85.8%.

It marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25