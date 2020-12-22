Mostly clear
7-year-old girl shot on Baltimore–Washington Parkway

Sponsored by:
By AP News

RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized for a gunshot wound she suffered during a shooting that closed off the northbound lanes of a highway in the Washington, D.C., area, authorities said.

U.S. Park Police officers found the girl Monday with a gunshot wound on her leg when they arrived at the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in the area of Route 410 following a report on the shooting Monday, the agency said in a statement. The area is in Maryland just outside of the District of Columbia.

The girl was brought to a hospital by a helicopter.

Alec Gary Wilbur, 20, is wanted for the shooting, the agency said. They are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

