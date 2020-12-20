Sunny
Johnson carries Alabama A&M over South Alabama 93-90 in 2OT

By AP News

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Alabama A&M narrowly defeated South Alabama 93-90 in double overtime on Saturday. Garrett Hicks added 23 points for the Bulldogs.

EJ Williams had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Alabama A&M (2-0). Jevon Tatum added 10 points.

Michael Flowers had 26 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Jaguars (6-3). KK Curry scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds. Sam Iorio had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

