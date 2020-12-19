Sunny
White leads Texas A&M-CC past Our Lady of the Lake 99-72

By AP News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jalen White had 24 points plus 10 rebounds and Perry Francois added 22 points and nine boards as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi romped past Our Lady of the Lake 99-72 on Saturday.

Nolan Bertain had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-6), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Peyton Smith added 11 points.

Ethan White had 13 points for the Saints. Quenton Coleman added 12 points and Ruben Monzon had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

