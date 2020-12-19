Clear
Cochran leads N. Illinois over Chicago St. 64-54

By AP News

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Northern Illinois to a 64-54 win over Chicago State on Friday night.

Darius Beane had 13 points for Northern Illinois (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points. Adong Makuoi had 11 points.

Xavier Johnson had 23 points for the Cougars (0-8), who have lost 27 games — the longest active losing streak in the nation — dating to last season. Levelle Zeigler added 10 points. Coreyoun Rushin had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

