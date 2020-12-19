Clear
Florida Gulf Coast routs Webber International 112-39

By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dom London had 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast easily defeated Webber International 112-39 on Friday night.

Cyrus Largie had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (4-2). Franco Miller Jr. added 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Qwanzi Samuels had seven rebounds. Dakota Rivers had a career-high six blocks plus seven points.

It was the first time this season Florida Gulf Coast scored at least 100 points.

Kris Goettert had seven points for the Warriors.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

