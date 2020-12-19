Clear
Wilson leads SIU-Edwardsville past Morehead St. 69-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Sidney Wilson had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville edged past Morehead State 69-65 on Friday night. Carlos Curtis added 13 points for the Cougars, and Cam Williams chipped in nine points.

Philip Pepple Jr. had three blocks for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-4, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Johni Broome had 14 points for the Eagles (4-5, 1-2). Skyelar Potter added 12 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Hunt, Jr. had 11 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

