BioTelemetry, Winnebago rise; FedEx, Coca-Cola fall

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

BioTelemetry, up $10.44 to $72.22

Royal Philips is buying the heart monitoring device maker for $2.8 billion.

Winnebago Industries, up $3.13 to $62.67

The recreational vehicle maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

United States Steel, down $1.69 to $16.87

The steel company gave investors a disappointing update on its fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Coca-Cola, up 47 cents to $53.74

The beverage company is laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring plan.

Shoe Carnival, down 69 cents to $36.37

The footwear retailer announced a $50 million stock buyback program.

Centene, down 94 cents to $61.15

The healthcare company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for 2021.

FedEx, down $16.69 to $275.57

The package delivery company did not give investors a forecast for 2021, citing the uncertain economic environment.

DuPont, up $1.84 to $71.33

The chemicals company is splitting off its nutrition and biosciences unit.

