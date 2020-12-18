Mostly clear
Eastern Kentucky tops Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 118-54

By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Knapper had 25 points, tying his career high, as Eastern Kentucky romped past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 118-54 on Thursday night.

Tre King added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Colonels.

JacQuess Hobbs had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky (6-2). Cheikh Faye added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Antoine Darby had 17 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kereion Douglas had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

