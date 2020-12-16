Cloudy
$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

By AP News
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear.

The bear’s carcass was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.

