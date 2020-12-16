Cloudy
Central Connecticut defeats St Francis (NY) 78-59

By AP News

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tre Mitchell had 13 points off the bench to lift Central Connecticut to a 78-59 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Wednesday.

Karrington Wallace had 13 points and seven rebounds for Central Connecticut (2-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Ian Krishnan added 13 points and Nigel Scantlebury had 11 points.

Yaradyah Evans had 10 points for the Terriers (2-2, 2-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

