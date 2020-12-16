Mostly cloudy
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette past New Orleans 73-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped New Orleans 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Mylik Wilson had 15 points and five steals for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Theo Akwuba added 11 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Dou Gueye had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Troy Green had 15 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (1-6). Lamont Berzat added 13 points. Damion Rosser had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 