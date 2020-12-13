FAU sets records in 112-49 win over NAIA Florida Memorial

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest scored 15 points in 18 minutes off the bench and Florida Atlantic overwhelmed NAIA-member Florida Memorial 112-49 on Saturday.

Forrest was one of six players to score in double figures for the Owls (4-2) who saw 13 of their 14 players to see action enter the scoring column.

Sam Mack Jr. led Florida Memorial with 14 points.

Florida Atlantic originally was scheduled to play at North Carolina State on Saturday before the Wolfpack program canceled the game due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 112-point effort tops FAU’s previous single-game record of 111 set on November 18, 1988 against Palm Beach Atlantic.

The 63-point margin of victory topped the program’s all-time high of 60 points set in a 106-46 contest against Webber International on Dec. 10, 2017.

___

