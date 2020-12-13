Cloudy
Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Louisiana Tech 61-56

By AP News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell had 25 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly defeated Louisiana Tech 61-56 on Saturday night.

Mylik Wilson had 11 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Isaiah Richards added eight rebounds. Theo Akwuba had 10 rebounds.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 13 points for the Bulldogs (4-2). Amorie Archibald added 12 points. Kalob Ledoux had 11 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

