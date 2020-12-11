Partly cloudy
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Western Kentucky narrowly beats Gardner-Webb 86-84

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Charles Bassey had a career-high 29 points plus 14 rebounds as Western Kentucky beat Gardner-Webb 86-84 on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson had 16 points for WKU (4-2). Luke Frampton added 15 points and Kenny Cooper had six assists.

Jacob Falko had 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1). Lance Terry and Jaheam Cornwall each had 15 points. Cornwall also had six rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 