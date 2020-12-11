Clear
Gardner carries East Carolina past North Florida 73-67

By AP News

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 20 points and 12 rebounds as East Carolina topped North Florida 73-67 on Thursday.

J.J. Miles had 16 points for East Carolina (5-0). Brandon Suggs added 10 points and Tristen Newton had eight assists.

Ryan Burkhardt had 15 points for the Ospreys (0-7). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jonathan Aybar had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

