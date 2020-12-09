Sunny
VIRUS TODAY: Vaccine poll results, vocal anti-mask sentiment

By AP News
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives a volunteer an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. A new poll released Wednesday, Dec. 9, from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, find only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states frantically prepare to begin months of vaccinations that could end the pandemic. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Here’s what’s happening Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— A new poll captures the mood of Americans about their willingness to get t he COVID-19 vaccine, and the results show many people are skeptical. About one-fourth of U.S. adults say they won’t get the shots, and another quarter are unsure.

— Even as the death toll soars, mask resistance remains high – and very vocal – in communities around the nation. Protesters are not shy about showing up at the homes of county officials as they consider mask mandates and virus-related business restrictions.

— The ongoing negotiations in Congress over a relief package have advanced the idea of $600 in direct payments to many Americans.

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging 206,000 new confirmed infections each day over the past week. Deaths are averaging more than 2,200 a day, and a record 104,000 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

QUOTABLE: “I still see people out here that will tell me that they don’t believe it’s any worse than a common cold.” — Dr. Stephen Neabore, a physician in South Dakota.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The 2020 tax season is just around the corner, and filing your taxes is complicated because of the craziness of this pandemic year.

ON THE HORIZON: A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meets Thursday to discuss whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

By The Associated Press

