Akin scores 16 to carry UMBC over Delaware 76-61

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Daniel Akin came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to a 76-61 win over Delaware on Tuesday.

Darnell Rogers had 16 points and eight rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock and Dimitrije Spasojevic each had 12 points.

Kevin Anderson had 18 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1). Ryan Allen added 15 points and Andrew Carr had 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

