Jones scores 24 to carry UNC-Asheville over SC State 77-56

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 24 points as UNC-Asheville rolled past South Carolina State 77-56 on Saturday.

Evan Clayborne added a career-high 15 points plus three blocks for UNC-Asheville (1-2). Trent Stephney added six assists.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 15 points for South Carolina State (0-4) and Themus Fulks added 12 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

