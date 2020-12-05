Adams carries Texas State over Incarnate Word 72-64

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams registered 15 points as Texas State defeated Incarnate Word 72-64 on Saturday.

Marlin Davis had 12 points and seven assists for Texas State (3-1). Nighael Ceaser and Mason Harrell added 10 points apiece.

Keaston Willis had 16 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (1-3). Marcus Larsson added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Des Balentine had 11 points.

