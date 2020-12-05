Sunny
Anderson leads Delaware over Salem University 79-76

By AP News

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kevin Anderson had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Ebby Asamoah added 20 points as Delaware narrowly beat Salem University 79-76 on Saturday.

Ryan Allen had 12 points for Delaware (1-0). Aleks Novakovich added 10 points and five assists.

Fonz Hale had 28 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Tigers. Barron Tanner added 16 points and Jordan Forbes had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

