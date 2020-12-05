Sunny
McKennie’s landmark goal helps Juve snatch 2-1 win v Torino

By AP News
Juventus' Weston McKennie celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Weston McKennie has become the first American player to score for Juventus as his side came from behind to beat city rival Torino 2-1 in Serie A. Leonardo Bonucci netted the winner with a minute remaining in the derby match after McKennie headed in the equalizer 12 minutes from time to cancel out Nicolas Nkoulou’s early opener. Juventus moved second. It is a point above Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s match against Bologna later Saturday. Lazio won 2-1 at Spezia.

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

