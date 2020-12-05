McKennie’s landmark goal helps Juve snatch 2-1 win v Torino View Photo

MILAN (AP) — Weston McKennie has become the first American player to score for Juventus as his side came from behind to beat city rival Torino 2-1 in Serie A. Leonardo Bonucci netted the winner with a minute remaining in the derby match after McKennie headed in the equalizer 12 minutes from time to cancel out Nicolas Nkoulou’s early opener. Juventus moved second. It is a point above Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s match against Bologna later Saturday. Lazio won 2-1 at Spezia.

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press