Texas Rio Grande Valley beats Our Lady of the Lake 91-68

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Chris Freeman had a career-high 21 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Our Lady of the Lake 91-68 on Friday night.

Sean Rhea had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Texas Rio Grande Valley (3-1). Marek Nelson added 12 points, Uche Dibiamaka had 10 points and six assists, and Malik Lawrence-Anderson had nine points and 17 rebounds.

Ruben Monzon had 18 points for the Saints. Darin Minniefield added 13 points and Jordan Embry had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

