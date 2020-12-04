Cloudy
Ledoux carries Louisiana Tech past Louisiana-Monroe 78-62

By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 15 points to lead five Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Thursday night.

Cobe Williams added 14 points, JaColby Pemberton chipped in 12, Amorie Archibald scored 11 and Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 10 for Louisiana Tech (3-0).

Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (0-1). Josh Nicholas and Marco Morency each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

