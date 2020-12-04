Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wilkins, Hemphill lift Drake over Omaha 87-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Nebraska Omaha 87-66 on Thursday night.

Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points for Drake (3-0). Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn and Darnell Brodie each had 10 points. Penn also had 10 assists.

Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks (1-4). Ayo Akinwole added 14 points. Wanjang Tut had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 