Durr lifts South Florida past Florida Gulf Coast 76-57

By AP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Durr had 14 points and nine rebounds as South Florida got past Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 on Wednesday.

Alexis Yetna had 13 points and nine rebounds for South Florida (2-2). Caleb Murphy added 12 points. Justin Brown had 10 points.

Jalen Warren had 17 points for the Eagles (1-1). Cyrus Largie added 12 points and six rebounds. Franco Miller Jr. — a sophomore transfer from Mississippi — had 10 points.

