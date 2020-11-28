Sunny
Wells leads Texas-Arlington past Northwestern St. 80-71

By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells had 15 points to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks defeated Northwestern State 80-71 on Saturday.

Patrick Mwamba and Fredelin De La Cruz both had double-doubles for the Mavericks (1-2) Mwamba had 13 points and 12 rebounds, De La Crus 12 and 10.

Trenton Massner and Jairus Roberson scored 15 points apiece for the Demons (0-2). Jamaure Gregg had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

