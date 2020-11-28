Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Garcia scores 16 to lead Marquette past E. Illinois 75-50

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dawson Garcia registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Marquette routed Eastern Illinois 75-50 on Friday night.

Koby McEwen had 14 points for Marquette (2-0). D.J. Carton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Lewis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Josiah Wallace had 15 points for the Panthers (0-2). Mack Smith added 12 points. Kashawn Charles had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 