Anthony scores 22, leads Utah State past Northern Iowa 82-71

By AP News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Marco Anthony scored a career-high 22 points as Utah State beat Northern Iowa 82-71 on Friday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Rollie Worster had 17 points for Utah State (1-2). Neemias Queta added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

AJ Green had 24 points for the Panthers (0-3). Bowen Born and James Betz had 14 points apiece, and Tywhon Pickford had nine points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

