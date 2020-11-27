Sunny
Grayson lifts Army over Central Connecticut 79-57

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Lonnie Grayson had a career-high 24 points on eight 3-pointers as Army easily beat Central Connecticut 79-57 on Friday.

Grayson made 8 of 12 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Army finished 15 of 31 from distance, one shy of the school record for makes.

Jalen Rucker had 12 points and six assists for Army (2-0). Alex King added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nick Finke had 10 rebounds, a career high.

Greg Outlaw had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-2). Nigel Scantlebury added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

