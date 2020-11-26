Clear
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Purdue Fort Wayne defeats SE Louisiana 67-63 in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins registered 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Bobby Planutis had 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0). DeMierre Black added 13 points. Demetric Horton had 11 points.

Nick Caldwell scored a career-high 20 points for the Lions (0-1). Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points. Pape Diop had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 