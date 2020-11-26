Clear
Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32

By AP News

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army rolled past Merchant Marine Academy 93-32 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

The Black Knights have won all 16 meetings with Merchant Marine. The game was closed to spectators.

Chris Mann had 14 points for Army (1-0). Kwabena Davis added 11 points. Nick Finke had seven rebounds.

Bryce Bristow had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mariners. James Walsh added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

