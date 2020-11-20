Sunny
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Wall Street closed out an up-and-down week on a down note Friday, handing the S&P 500 its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Technology, financial and industrial companies drove much of the selling, which turned volatile in the final hour of regular trading. Treasury yields were mostly lower, a sign of caution in the market. Stock indexes around the world made modest moves.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.33 points, or 0.7%, to 3,557.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 219.75 points, or 0.7%, to 29,263.48.

The Nasdaq composite gave up an early gain and dropped 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 11,854.97.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 1.21 points, or 0.1%, to 1,785.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 27.61 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow dropped 216.33 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 25.68 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 gained 41.30 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 326.76 points, or 10.1%.

The Dow is up 725.04 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,882.36 points, or 32.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.87 points, or 7%.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 