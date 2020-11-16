Gioacchini, Soto score 2 goals each as US routs Panama 6-2 View Photo

Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto both scored their first two international goals, Gio Reyna got his first and a young United States team routed Panama 6-2 in an exhibition at Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Gioacchini and Reyna made their first appearances Thursday in a 0-0 draw at Wales, among six debuts as the Americans returned from a coronavirus break that had sidelined the team since February. Soto, Richy Ledezma and Chris Richards were among three more debuts against the Panamanians. Sebastian Lletget, like Soto a second-half substitute, also scored late for the Americans. Ledezma assisted on the final goal.

By The Associated Press