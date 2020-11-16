Mostly cloudy
Gioacchini, Soto score 2 goals each as US routs Panama 6-2

By AP News
Panama's Armando Cooper, right, looks to take the ball past United States' Reggie Cannon, left, during the international friendly soccer match between the USA and Panama at the SC Wiener Neustadt stadium in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto both scored their first two international goals, Gio Reyna got his first and a young United States team routed Panama 6-2 in an exhibition at Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Gioacchini and Reyna made their first appearances Thursday in a 0-0 draw at Wales, among six debuts as the Americans returned from a coronavirus break that had sidelined the team since February. Soto, Richy Ledezma and Chris Richards were among three more debuts against the Panamanians. Sebastian Lletget, like Soto a second-half substitute, also scored late for the Americans. Ledezma assisted on the final goal.

By The Associated Press

