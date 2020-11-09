How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Brimming hopes that people will again return to office buildings, shopping centers and normal life sent markets rallying worldwide on Monday, following encouraging data about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, though that doesn’t mean its release is imminent. The index had been up as much as 3.9% earlier in the day, above its record high. Drops in Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, which have thrived during the pandemic, dragged the Nasdaq composite lower.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.06, or 1.2%, to 3,550.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 834.57 points, or 2.9%, to 29,157.97. .

The Nasdaq composite fell 181.45 points, or 1.5%, to 11,713.78.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rallied 60.88 points, or 3.7%, to 1,705.04.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 319.72 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 619.53 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,741.18 points, or 30.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.57 points, or 2.2%.

The Associated Press