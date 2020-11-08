Earthquake felt across southern New England

BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

The USGS at first said the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0, but it was later downgraded to 3.6.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.