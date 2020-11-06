Clear
2 Wisconsin officers shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire

By AP News

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Two officers were shot and wounded early Friday after confronting a hit-and-run suspect in Wisconsin, police said.

Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected in the hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn at Interstate 94 and Highway 83 in Waukesha County, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit, Kehl said. The officers wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, the chief said.

Kehl urged residents in the area to stay home because the suspect in the shooting is still at large.

Two people were detained, but they are not believed to be directly involved in the shooting, Kehl said.

