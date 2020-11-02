Clear
Plane from North Carolina with 3 aboard missing in New York

By AP News

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities searched Monday for a small plane carrying three people that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York.

The twin-engine plane carrying a pilot and two passengers was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina, he said.

The search for the plane was halted around 1 a.m. and resumed after daylight, authorities said.

Weather may have been a factor in the plane’s disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday that the Grumman American GA-7 was about a mile from the airport when controllers lost contact. It departed from Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in Burlington, North Carolina.

