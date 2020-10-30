Sunny
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Octobrrrr? Early snowfall blankets much of northeast US

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Snow falls on the Public Garden, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Octobrrrr? Early snowfall blankets much of northeast US

Photo Icon View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — If you had snow in October on your 2020 bingo card, you’re a lucky winner.

Several inches fell across much of the northeastern U.S. on Friday, accumulating on lawns, fouling roads and inspiring social media posts with a mock “snowpocalypse” theme.

“Bike commuting in a snow storm in October seems on brand for 2020,” Dr. Sarah Wakeman, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, tweeted with a photo of a bicycle coated in snow.

The National Weather Service said Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005.

Utilities reported about 4,000 households without power in a corner of Essex County north of Boston. Power was restored to nearly half by midafternoon, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 