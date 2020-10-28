Man arrested at Trump rally with South Dakota’s Noem

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine on Wednesday arrested a man who they said displayed a knife and a wooden baton at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump where South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was appearing.

Noem spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said Noem’s security detail engaged the man and the Republican governor “was not in harm’s way” at any point.

Peter Beitzell, 58, of Bangor, allegedly exchanged words and harassed those at the rally and at one point moved toward the crowd while brandishing a wooden baton and a large fixed-blade knife, said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Beitzell, who eventually returned to his vehicle and put the weapons away, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conducted. He posted $200 bail.

It was unknown if Beitzell had a lawyer. A message left on his home answering machine wasn’t immediately returned.

Noem was part of a Trump campaign tour with stops planned in Maine and New Hampshire. She was traveling with a security detail from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.