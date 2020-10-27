Clear
Alaska man charged with virus violation dies in shooting

By AP News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who was the first among a few Alaska residents to face charges for violating a coronavirus quarantine order has been killed in a shooting. Alaska Public Media reported that the 48-year-old man died Oct. 21 at the Anchorage hotel where he lived and worked after helping break up a fight. Police haven’t immediately made any arrests. Prosecutors charged Fields in May with ignoring a mandate to quarantine in Alaska upon his release from prison because he was found at his mother’s home instead of the hotel. The charge was later dismissed.

