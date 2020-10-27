Sunny
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Clouds gather over Playa Gaviota Azul as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gulf Coast residents are steeling themselves for yet another hurricane.  Zeta emerged from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday as a tropical storm after making landfall just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum. It’s predicted to become a hurricane again over the Gulf and make landfall again Wednesday night. A hurricane warning stretches from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama state line. Zeta is the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season. And it’s expected to be the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana this year. Zeta’s top winds were 65 mph Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 485 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 